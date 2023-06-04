Westport Fuel Systems Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 6th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

See Also

