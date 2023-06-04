StockNews.com Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to “Hold”

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

