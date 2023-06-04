Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.2 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.