Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.2 %
Precision Drilling stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.