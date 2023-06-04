AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.36. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 914.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

