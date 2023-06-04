Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
