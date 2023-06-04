Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,868,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,833,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,868,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,833,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,225 shares of company stock worth $989,390,657. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

