StockNews.com Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Strong-Buy

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMOT. Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

