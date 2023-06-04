Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.