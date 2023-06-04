Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

