TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $485.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

