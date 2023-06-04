IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.