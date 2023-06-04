nCino’s (NCNO) “Reiterates” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $25.00 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

