StockNews.com Upgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Buy

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 6.2 %
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
