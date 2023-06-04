StockNews.com Upgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Buy

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

