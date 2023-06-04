StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to “Strong-Buy”

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $668.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,522 shares of company stock worth $637,983 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.