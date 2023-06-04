Head-To-Head Review: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) versus Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.20% -45.19% 39.74% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for VeriSign and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $258.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than VeriSign.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.44 billion 16.41 $673.80 million $6.52 34.81 Semantix $50.76 million 3.54 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Summary

VeriSign beats Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos in 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Semantix

(Get Rating)

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.