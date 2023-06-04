Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

