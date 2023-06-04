Contrasting Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.66% 35.05% 24.59% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 1 0 2.33 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 3.97 $3.49 billion $3.92 17.55 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats e.Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron



Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About e.Digital



e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

