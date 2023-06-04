Head-To-Head Comparison: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) vs. Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -22.73% 6.49% 1.59% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 4 1 1 2.50 Hammerson 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $305.71 million 1.73 -$60.07 million ($1.16) -5.89 Hammerson $185.36 million 8.27 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Hammerson on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hammerson

(Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.