Head-To-Head Contrast: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Grab and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grab
|$1.43 billion
|7.90
|-$1.68 billion
|($0.39)
|-7.74
|Mastercard
|$22.24 billion
|15.93
|$9.93 billion
|$10.01
|37.34
Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grab
|-86.94%
|-22.08%
|-15.84%
|Mastercard
|42.33%
|169.12%
|27.24%
Volatility and Risk
Grab has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Grab and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grab
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|Mastercard
|1
|2
|18
|0
|2.81
Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $417.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Mastercard.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Mastercard beats Grab on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
About Mastercard
Mastercard, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
