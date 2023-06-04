Head-To-Head Contrast: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion 7.90 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -7.74 Mastercard $22.24 billion 15.93 $9.93 billion $10.01 37.34

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84% Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Grab and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grab has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grab and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 7 0 2.60 Mastercard 1 2 18 0 2.81

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $417.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Mastercard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats Grab on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

