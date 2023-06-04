Analyzing Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 18.10 -$7.27 million ($1.17) -0.65 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($6.10) -0.17

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Revelation Biosciences. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revelation Biosciences has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,984.20% -101.87% -98.49% Revelation Biosciences N/A -202.53% -67.49%

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats Revelation Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.