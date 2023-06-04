Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Financial Survey

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Diamond Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $91.90 million 7.25 -$168.73 million ($0.41) -4.27 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -178.43% -9.65% -9.26% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Diamond Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.