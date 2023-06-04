Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42% Ocugen N/A -86.48% -70.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ocugen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $104.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 958.43%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.12 billion 11.63 $272.05 million $1.67 49.70 Ocugen $42.62 million 2.51 -$81.35 million ($0.36) -1.31

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ocugen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

