Minco Capital (MGHCF) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 945 2219 2866 97 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.80 Minco Capital Competitors $7.57 billion $2.07 billion -4.01

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -451.46% -7.53% -4.01%

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

