Reviewing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LINKBANCORP
|5.57%
|4.31%
|0.49%
|Mid Penn Bancorp
|27.28%
|10.87%
|1.24%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LINKBANCORP
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|Mid Penn Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.71%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LINKBANCORP
|$43.22 million
|1.92
|$5.60 million
|$0.28
|18.21
|Mid Penn Bancorp
|$189.26 million
|2.01
|$54.81 million
|$3.43
|6.98
Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Mid Penn Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.
