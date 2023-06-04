Reviewing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 5.57% 4.31% 0.49% Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.87% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LINKBANCORP pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.71%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 1.92 $5.60 million $0.28 18.21 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.01 $54.81 million $3.43 6.98

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

