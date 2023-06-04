Reviewing Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) & Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -4.32% Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -64.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals $1.50 million 2,333.33 -$311.90 million N/A N/A

Viveon Health Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viveon Health Acquisition and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $99.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

