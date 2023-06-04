GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) versus Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Financial Review

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.12 billion 2.84 $352.20 million $2.09 36.23 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 3 6 1 2.80 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $93.10, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.03% -95.00% 4.76% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions. The Core segment deals with the sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, website hosting products and website security product. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.