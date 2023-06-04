Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.38.

BTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.51. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

