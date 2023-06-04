Head-To-Head Survey: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $130.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -143.74% -64.71% -44.46% CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Outset Medical and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 9.52 -$162.96 million ($3.53) -6.32 CONMED $1.05 billion 3.71 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -39.02

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.