XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

