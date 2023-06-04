SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$11.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

