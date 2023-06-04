Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE FL opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$430.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.46.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

