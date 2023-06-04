Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.78.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.93, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
