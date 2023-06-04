Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.78.

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.93, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

