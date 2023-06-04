Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGT. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGT opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

