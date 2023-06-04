Raymond James Lowers Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 271.62% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$2.35 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITR opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.