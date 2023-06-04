Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

WLFC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $47,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,082 shares of company stock valued at $364,905 over the last three months. 54.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

