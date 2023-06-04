Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITR. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.75.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

