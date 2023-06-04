Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $24.47. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 44,842 shares.

The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

