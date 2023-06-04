Bank of America Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Toast Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,389,462 shares of company stock worth $49,832,836. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

