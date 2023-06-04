Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

