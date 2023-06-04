Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:TRT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International
In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
