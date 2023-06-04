Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

