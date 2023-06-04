Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA stock opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 1.13. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.39.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

