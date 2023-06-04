Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

