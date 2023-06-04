Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VLO opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.