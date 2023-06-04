Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.