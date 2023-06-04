Critical Analysis: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) & Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $707.46 million 1.38 $83.18 million $1.69 9.40 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 13.63% 9.36% 6.52% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages. The Rail Transportation segment includes train control center and automation train protection. The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment offers design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services to railway transportation. The company was founded by Bai Qing Shao, Chang Li Wang, and An Luo in March 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

