Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Financial Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -53.89% -50.94% -40.83% Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83 Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 6.23 -$176.15 million ($3.07) -10.64 Cass Information Systems $182.62 million 3.02 $34.90 million $2.44 16.50

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phreesia beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

