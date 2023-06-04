Comparing L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Kunlun Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $40.32 billion 5.81 $6.01 billion N/A N/A Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Kunlun Energy.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L’Oréal and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 9 1 0 1.92 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

L’Oréal currently has a consensus price target of $372.80, indicating a potential upside of 326.64%. Given L’Oréal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Kunlun Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

