Royal Bank of Canada Trims Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Target Price to C$8.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Champion Iron Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.65. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

