Head to Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) vs. Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 1.41 -$270.13 million N/A N/A Babylon $1.11 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.03

Babylon has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Babylon has a consensus target price of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 5,942.40%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -24.93% -1,167.07% -48.47% Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Babylon beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.