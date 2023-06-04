Contrasting Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $201.56 million 1.85 $63.35 million $2.74 6.45 Auburn National Bancorporation $36.05 million 2.19 $10.35 million $2.91 7.75

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.15% 16.94% 1.17% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.28% 14.74% 0.98%

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Independent Bank pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

