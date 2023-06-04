Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

