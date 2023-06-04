Comparing Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nayax and C3.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nayax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00 C3.ai 3 6 2 0 1.91

C3.ai has a consensus target price of $24.36, suggesting a potential downside of 24.48%. Given C3.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Nayax.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $173.51 million 3.53 -$37.51 million N/A N/A C3.ai $266.80 million 13.57 -$192.07 million ($2.45) -13.17

This table compares Nayax and C3.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nayax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C3.ai.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of C3.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -17.33% -30.74% -14.20% C3.ai -100.77% -28.01% -24.20%

Summary

C3.ai beats Nayax on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; and Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app installed on the consumer's mobile phone that enables cashless payments using only the mobile phone. In addition, the company provides cashless payments systems; telemetry services, including remote management, monitoring, and control of the unattended POS and service; closed-circuit prepaid card solutions; and management software for unattended machines. Further, it operates marketing, loyalty, and consumer engagement platform. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including snacks and drinks automatic vending machines, coffee machines, kiddie and amusement rides, massage chairs, laundromats, machines for selling non-prescription drugs, car wash, parking, tourist, fueling, and ticket machines, as well as kiosks, public restrooms, photo booth, donations, AIR/VAC, and ice cream vending machines. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.