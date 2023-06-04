Comparing Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.45 million 304.70 -$240.81 million N/A N/A PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $818,000.00 0.04 -$131.07 million ($2.13) 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollomics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Apollomics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 749,900.00%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apollomics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollomics beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

